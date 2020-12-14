CarMax confirms plans for Lincoln dealership

It appears the nation's largest used-car dealership has plans to come to Lincoln.

CarMax paid a little more than $850,000 last month for a lot at 2400 Wildcat Drive, which is just a few blocks southwest of the 27th Street exit on Interstate 80. The site is in an area where there are numerous new and used car dealerships.

In a statement, the company confirmed its plans to open a store in Lincoln but said it could be awhile and declined to give any further details.

"We are pleased to confirm that CarMax has identified the Lincoln area as a good fit for our current growth plan, and we are excited to provide new customers there with our simple and stress-free used car shopping experience," CarMax said in the emailed statement.

"It can often take 2-3 years to get all necessary approvals, complete construction, and open for business once we decide to move forward on any location, and CarMax will announce the new store opening approximately one year in advance of the anticipated grand opening date."

The publicly traded company said it only makes official store announcements during its quarterly earnings calls.