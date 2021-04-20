 Skip to main content
Cargill and Love's to build Hastings biodiesel plant
Cargill and Love's to build Hastings biodiesel plant

Biodiesel made from rendered animal fat at a plant to be built in Hastings will be sold at Love's Travel Stops locations in Nebraska and elsewhere.

An agriculture giant and a truck stop owner are teaming up to build a one-of-a-kind biodiesel facility in Hastings.

Cargill and the Love's Family of Companies announced Tuesday that they have entered into a joint venture, called Heartwell Renewables, to produce renewable diesel fuel from rendered animal fat.

The companies plan to start construction soon on a production plant that will use beef tallow provided by Cargill to produce up to 80 million gallons annually of biodiesel fuel.

The fuel will be marketed and transported by Musket, the commodity trading and logistics arm of the Love’s Family of Companies, and sold at more than 550 Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores in the U.S.

The companies said Heartwell Renewables will be the only entity of its kind to both produce and market renewable diesel all the way to the retail pump.

“When considering the environmental benefits and performance enhancements of renewable diesel, the creation of Heartwell Renewables is a long-term win for not only the companies involved, but also for consumers and the environment,” said JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Musket and Trillium, two Houston-based members of the Love’s Family of Companies.

The plant is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023 and will employ approximately 50 people.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

