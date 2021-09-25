Car washes are popping up all over Lincoln

Kent Thompson, president of Thompson Realty Group, said consumers have a lot of disposable income right now and are willing to spend on "wants" such as car washes until something more important comes along to compete for their money. Full-service washes also allow them to save time without having to do the dirty work of washing their cars themselves.

Jet Splash is the biggest player in Lincoln when it comes to standalone full-service car wash locations. It built its first one in 2003 and has added a new location every few years as opportunities arose.

The fact that it’s building the one at 40th and South -- which will be its seventh location -- so soon after opening the one at 16th and Pine Lake is partly an acceleration of construction plans to keep up with competition, but it’s mostly still about opportunity.

Toombs said he had been searching for a long time for a site in central Lincoln, and when the U.S. Bank vacated its branch at the 40th and South site, he swooped in.

He called that area a “car wash desert” and said there should be a good opportunity to get members who live or work in the area.