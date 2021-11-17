Car dealership included in plans for developing remainder of former Yankee Hill golf course in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of more development on the former Yankee Hill Country Club.

The main part of the proposal is a car dealership on the northeast corner of 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road. The development would include other commercial space, including a 16-pump gas station, as well as office space and 221 housing units.

The plan would redevelop all of the remaining land that used to host the golf course.

The city in early 2020 approved an 860-unit apartment complex on 54 acres of the golf course near 48th Street and Yankee Hill Road. At the time, the golf course's owners said they planned to alter the course with a smaller layout and keep it open, but they later sold 23 acres at the corner of 40th and Yankee Hill to Sid Dillon automotive group and announced plans last October to tear down the clubhouse and auction off equipment.

Tim Pieper, general manager of Sid Dillon, said plans are still in the early stages for the proposed dealership, but it would become the new site for one of the dealership's three brands in Lincoln. Sid Dillon currently sells Buick, Hyundai and Nissan vehicles at its dealership at 27th Street and Kendra Lane.