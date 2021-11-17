 Skip to main content
Car dealership included in plans for developing remainder of former Yankee Hill golf course in Lincoln
Car dealership included in plans for developing remainder of former Yankee Hill golf course in Lincoln

South 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road construction

Construction continues on apartments going up on the former Yankee Hill Golf Course in south Lincoln. Other parts of the former golf course could be developed to include an auto dealership and other commercial space.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of more development on the former Yankee Hill Country Club.

The main part of the proposal is a car dealership on the northeast corner of 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road. The development would include other commercial space, including a 16-pump gas station, as well as office space and 221 housing units.

The plan would redevelop all of the remaining land that used to host the golf course.

The city in early 2020 approved an 860-unit apartment complex on 54 acres of the golf course near 48th Street and Yankee Hill Road. At the time, the golf course's owners said they planned to alter the course with a smaller layout and keep it open, but they later sold 23 acres at the corner of 40th and Yankee Hill to Sid Dillon automotive group and announced plans last October to tear down the clubhouse and auction off equipment.

Tim Pieper, general manager of Sid Dillon, said plans are still in the early stages for the proposed dealership, but it would become the new site for one of the dealership's three brands in Lincoln. Sid Dillon currently sells Buick, Hyundai and Nissan vehicles at its dealership at 27th Street and Kendra Lane. 

In other business Wednesday, commissioners approved a special permit to allow the developer of the Dominion at Stevens Creek to replace 77 proposed single-family and town homes with a 462-unit apartment complex.

The site near 105th and O streets is currently undeveloped, and the developer is proposing single-family or town homes on all sides of the apartment complex so that it would not border existing homes.

A number of neighbors who live within a couple of blocks of the proposed complex expressed opposition, mostly citing potential traffic concerns, but their arguments did not sway commissioners, who voted unanimously in favor of the plan.

The Planning Commission's vote is considered final unless someone appeals the decision to the City Council within 14 days.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

