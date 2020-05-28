Canadian manufacturer opens office on Nebraska Innovation Campus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Canadian electronics manufacturer JCA has become the newest addition to Nebraska Innovation Campus.

JCA creates control systems for large mobile machinery, including agricultural equipment. Their Innovation Campus space will be their first physical presence in the U.S., and it comes as a result of work done by the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, said Dan Duncan, executive director of Innovation Campus.

JCA believes its research and development interests will be bolstered by work currently taking place at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, officials said in a news release. Also, UNL is located near many of JCA's Midwestern clients.

“We chose the NIC location after considering many different locations as we felt it was the best combination of several key aspects we were looking for,” said Darcy Cook, JCA vice president of engineering and general manager.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.