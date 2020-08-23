Can shortage latest hardship for Nebraska craft breweries

Zipline Brewing bottles its beers for retail sale, and has not had any issues getting the small amount of cans it uses in house, but co-founder Tom Wilmoth said he's heard about plenty of brewers that had have problems.

"The can supply challenge is real and troublesome," he said. "I’ve heard some folks are cutting brands to ensure they have enough cans to fill with cornerstone products."

Wilmoth said that while Zipline plans to incorporate more cans into its business in the future, "we’re glad to be in glass for now, and looking forward to an expansion of the can supply before we enter that market."

That could be awhile. Zac Triemert, president and head distiller of Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha, said he thinks it could be 2022 before can supply catches up with demand.

"We're just at the very beginning of it," Triemert said. "I don't think we've even scratched the surface of the problem."

He said Brickway has been lucky because of a decision he made last fall. By reading trade publications and watching the industry, he became convinced that a can shortage was inevitable, so he started putting in early orders and buying extra inventory.

Triemert said that decision may have saved Brickway from some serious problems.