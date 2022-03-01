Camping World store now open in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln's newest big-box retailer is now open, although it's a bit different than your typical shopping experience.

Camping World announced Sunday on its Facebook page that its store at 6340 Arbor Road has opened its doors.

Company officials have not made an official announcement, and they did not respond to requests for comment, so no details about the store are available.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis told the Journal Star in an interview in November 2020 that the Lincoln store would be roughly 30,000 square feet and include sales of recreational vehicles and accessories and also provide service for RVs.

The store is the first in Nebraska for the company, which is the largest RV retailer in the U.S., although it does have one in Council Bluffs.

One interesting feature of the store is its giant flagpole and American flag, which is a hallmark of the company.

Camping World received approval from the city in January for a height waiver to allow its flagpole to be 130 feet tall.

The store is open for retail sales and RV service 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. It's open for retail sales only on Sundays from noon-5 p.m.

Camping World had also announced plans in 2020 for a location in Sidney but then put those plans on hold a year ago. It has since announced plans for a store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is 100 miles from Sidney, so it's unclear whether a Sidney store is still planned.

