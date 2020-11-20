Camping World coming to Lincoln spot near I-80

If Marcus Lemonis has his way, Lincoln's first Camping World store will be open by this time next year.

The CEO of the country's largest retailer of recreational vehicles told the Journal Star in an interview Thursday that he believes a Lincoln store should be open in 12 months or less.

Lemonis, who also hosts a show on CNBC called "The Profit," said he personally picked the nearly 18-acre site where the facility will be built at 63rd Street and Arbor Road, on the south side of Interstate 80 just east of the 56th Street exit.

He said he visited about a half-dozen sites in Lincoln, "and really just fell in love with that area."

Lemonis had announced plans for the Lincoln store on social media in August at the same time he revealed plans for a store and small distribution center in Sidney.

He did not provide any details on the Lincoln store at the time but spoke to the Journal Star after the company filed a development application this week with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission for the 63rd Street and Arbor Road site.