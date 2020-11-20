 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camping World coming to Lincoln spot near I-80
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Camping World coming to Lincoln spot near I-80

{{featured_button_text}}
Camping World

Camping World plans to sell recreational vehicles from a new store at 63rd Street and Arbor Road.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

If Marcus Lemonis has his way, Lincoln's first Camping World store will be open by this time next year.

The CEO of the country's largest retailer of recreational vehicles told the Journal Star in an interview Thursday that he believes a Lincoln store should be open in 12 months or less.

Lemonis, who also hosts a show on CNBC called "The Profit," said he personally picked the nearly 18-acre site where the facility will be built at 63rd Street and Arbor Road, on the south side of Interstate 80 just east of the 56th Street exit.

Camping World

He said he visited about a half-dozen sites in Lincoln, "and really just fell in love with that area."

Lemonis had announced plans for the Lincoln store on social media in August at the same time he revealed plans for a store and small distribution center in Sidney.

marcus lemonis

Marcus Lemonis

He did not provide any details on the Lincoln store at the time but spoke to the Journal Star after the company filed a development application this week with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission for the 63rd Street and Arbor Road site.

The Lincoln plans include a roughly 30,000-square-foot facility that will provide RV sales and service, and feature what Lemonis said he thinks will be the largest flagpole in the area.

He said buildout of the store should take about seven months, and the company hopes to get started as soon as it has all needed city approvals.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Camping World is seeking annexation of the land and a change of zoning from agriculture to highway commercial. The project is tentatively scheduled for a public hearing before the Planning Commission on Dec. 16.

The company has a store along the Interstate 29/Interstate 80 corridor in Council Bluffs, Iowa, but none currently in Nebraska. Lemonis said the Lincoln and Sidney stores, as well as one planned in Cheyenne, Wyoming, will help fill in a gap in its store map along I-80.

As for Lincoln, Lemonis said he hopes the placement of the Camping World store will help bring more development to the north Lincoln I-80 corridor.

Company behind proposed Lincoln data center buys land for nearly $19 million

Right now, the area is mostly industrial on the south side of the interstate and agricultural on the north side, although a yet-unnamed company is planning a huge data center northwest of the 56th Street exit.

Dealers and RV manufacturers have reported spikes in demand during the coronavirus pandemic, including many first-time buyers, CNBC reported.

Former Toys 'R' Us location in Lincoln to become liquor store
Nebraska, Lincoln unemployment rates back to normal

 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News