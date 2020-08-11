Camping World coming to Lincoln, Sidney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The world's largest seller of recreational vehicles has plans to expand into Nebraska next year, and those plans apparently include Lincoln.

Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Camping World, said in a tweet on Monday night that his company is planning to open stores in Sidney and Lincoln sometime next year.

No details were provided about the Lincoln location, such as where it will be or when it will open, and company officials could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Lemonis was in Sidney on Monday night to meet with local officials there and lay out the company's plans.

Camping World is planning a 30,000- to 40,000-square-foot store that also will include Gander Outdoors, Overton's, which sells water sports equipment, and The House, which sells ski equipment, Lemonis said in a video on Twitter.

In the video, Lemonis said he picked Sidney not only for its location on Interstate 80 and near popular outdoors activities but also because "it is ripe with amazing talent that goes back 30 to 40 years."

That's an apparent reference to former Cabela's employees who have lost jobs over the past couple of years after Bass Pro Shops bought the company and greatly reduced its presence in the city of about 6,000 people.