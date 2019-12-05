Campground plan northeast of Lincoln generates controversy

Though he sees it as a perfect site for a campground that would be more than double the size of what he has now, neighbors say such a use would not be appropriate for the area.

They cited concerns about water quantity and quality in the area, increased traffic, safety and loss of their rural quality of life.

Gary Larsen, who lives less than a mile from the proposed site, said it would use as much water in a day as he uses in a year.

“To me that’s a huge impact,” he said.

He urged commissioners to oppose the application.

“The only benefit is a monetary one to the applicant at the expense of the residents,” Larsen said.

He was one of several area residents who testified against both the special permit and the zoning text change.

Many who testified on the zoning change said county rules should mirror those that the city has, one of which restricts campers to no more than 30 days at the site in a calendar year.

The proposed county rules would allow 35% of the campsites to be designated for people to stay for up to 180 days consecutively.