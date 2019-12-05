Campground plan northeast of Lincoln generates controversy

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday narrowly voted in favor of changing the county’s zoning code to add rules and regulations for campgrounds, but it failed to approve a specific application for one northeast of the city.
Commissioners voted 5-3 to recommend approval of a text amendment to add several regulations to govern special permits for campgrounds in the county. But after a marathon meeting in which two commissioners had to leave, they failed to get five votes in favor of a special permit to allow a large campground at U.S. 77 and Davey Road.
The proposed campground would have 245 campsites with water and electrical hookups that would include traditional RV sites, tent sites and specialty camping sites. The campground also would include swimming pools, a playground, bath and shower facilities and a dog run, among other amenities.
The campground is proposed by the Queen family, which currently runs the Camp A Way campground near the downtown exit on Interstate 180. The city has decided not to renew the campground’s lease because it wants to market the property to developers, leaving the Queens needing to find a new site.
Dave Queen said he spent about two years looking for land for a new campground before finding the 45-acre site on the southeast corner of U.S. 77 and Davey Road.
Though he sees it as a perfect site for a campground that would be more than double the size of what he has now, neighbors say such a use would not be appropriate for the area.
They cited concerns about water quantity and quality in the area, increased traffic, safety and loss of their rural quality of life.
Gary Larsen, who lives less than a mile from the proposed site, said it would use as much water in a day as he uses in a year.
“To me that’s a huge impact,” he said.
He urged commissioners to oppose the application.
“The only benefit is a monetary one to the applicant at the expense of the residents,” Larsen said.
He was one of several area residents who testified against both the special permit and the zoning text change.
Many who testified on the zoning change said county rules should mirror those that the city has, one of which restricts campers to no more than 30 days at the site in a calendar year.
The proposed county rules would allow 35% of the campsites to be designated for people to stay for up to 180 days consecutively.
Becky Keep said that means the campground would be more like a residential development.
You have free articles remaining.
“What you are being asked to do is approve a new village,” Keep said.
Gary Larsen’s wife, Phyllis Larsen, said 30 days is a long-enough stay at a recreational campground.
“If that municipal code is working in Lincoln, it will work in the county as well,” she said.
Several testifiers said the proposal should be put on hold and a county task force formed to come up with a comprehensive plan for campground proposals.
But some of the commissioners pointed out that there currently are no regulations governing special permits for campgrounds in the county, and some rules are better than none.
“What this does is give us something we don’t have right now, which is a baseline,” said Dennis Scheer.
He joined Dick Campbell, Tracy Corr, Deane Finnegan and Cindy Ryman Yost in approving the text amendment. Shams Al-Badry, Tom Beckius and Tracy Edgerton voted no.
The zoning text amendment must still be approved by the Lancaster County Board.
Beckius and Edgerton voted no on the special permit application, while Al-Badry, Campbell, Corr and Sheer voted in favor.
In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission:
* Approved a special permit to allow 10 duplex units on just more than two acres at 35th and South Streets.
The site, which borders the Jim Ager Golf Course, was formerly the location of a large, century-old home that fell into disrepair and was torn down.
* Agreed with a finding by the city that about 72% of the areas currently designated as blighted and substandard also qualify as "extremely blighted."
The extreme blight designation was created earlier this year by the Nebraska Legislature, opening up a $5,000 income tax credit for qualified homebuyers in the areas, as well as giving preference for Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund grants and loans to affordable housing projects built within the areas.
City officials are hoping the extreme blight designation will spur the development of more affordable housing projects.
See what's going up in Lincoln
Nebraska Innovation Campus hotel
Olsson
The Kindler Hotel
Eastmont
Lincoln Children's Zoo final preview
The Stack Lofts 4.4
Ninth & O development
Canopy Park
Prison Open House
Wilderness Nature Camp
Mourning Hope exterior drawing
Great Plains Beef
University Place
Telegraph District
Bryan East renovation
Nebraska Cattleman
Fire station construction
University Lutheran Chapel
Black Hills HQ
Rise building
Nebraska gymnastics training facility
Scheels Grand Opening,
Knolls Retirement
Capitol construction
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.