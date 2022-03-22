 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

California company pays $33 million for Lincoln apartment complex

  • 0
lakeview apartments

Lakeview Apartments has been sold for just over $33 million.

 Lancaster County Assessor's Office

A California-based investment firm has purchased a northwest Lincoln apartment complex.

Cherry Tree Capital Partners bought the 236-unit Lakeview Apartments in Capitol Beach earlier this month, according to its website.

The company did not list a purchase price, but a county real estate deed put the price at just over $33 million, exactly double what the complex sold for less than seven years ago.

Cherry Tree Capital Partners was formed last fall by industry veteran Chris Marsh with a focus on acquiring workforce housing projects in the Midwest and Southeast.

Lakeview Apartments is the fifth Midwest complex the company has acquired in the past few months and the second one in Nebraska.

New 'luxury' development in works for former south Lincoln Shopko site
Another big affordable housing project is planned in southwest Lincoln
Developers offer new plan for adding condos to former YWCA building in Lincoln
Construction on downtown Lincoln's largest single residential development set to begin
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waverly alumna’s business sells new way to celebrate

Waverly alumna’s business sells new way to celebrate

UNL junior Brianna Gable is enrolled in a course that challenges her to start her own business for a semester. The college provides $50 in seed money, and students are turned loose to build a brand in the span of a few months. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Faces Walkout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News