California company pays $33 million for Lincoln apartment complex

A California-based investment firm has purchased a northwest Lincoln apartment complex.

Cherry Tree Capital Partners bought the 236-unit Lakeview Apartments in Capitol Beach earlier this month, according to its website.

The company did not list a purchase price, but a county real estate deed put the price at just over $33 million, exactly double what the complex sold for less than seven years ago.

Cherry Tree Capital Partners was formed last fall by industry veteran Chris Marsh with a focus on acquiring workforce housing projects in the Midwest and Southeast.

Lakeview Apartments is the fifth Midwest complex the company has acquired in the past few months and the second one in Nebraska.

