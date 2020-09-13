C & L Dairy Sweet has busy reopening weekend

After worries that it would be gone for good after being hit by a tornado last year, the C & L Dairy Sweet near Pioneers Park is back in business.
On Sunday, a sunny afternoon brought a constant line of customers to the reopened business. The Dairy Sweet is now operating out of a trailer at its original location off of Coddington Avenue and West Van Dorn Street, and it's serving up the same classic treats.
Owner Tiffany Blackwell has taken the business over, which was originally started by her grandmother Clarice "Hap" Loomis.
"I just really wasn't ready to let it go and so we came back with a food truck," Blackwell said.
The business officially reopened Saturday, and Blackwell said it's been a busy first weekend back.
"I think we're all excited to be back, and we're just excited to see all the faces that we've missed for an entire year," she said.
The business is open Tuesday through Saturday from 2-8 p.m and is serving its signature lemon ice cream on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, according to its Facebook page.
Blackwell said the Dairy Sweet continues to be a family operation, with her grandmother, mother and sister all involved in running it.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't caused any challenges for the truck's business so far since it's an outdoor operation, Blackwell said.
"It's nice that we're kind of mobile," she said. "People can just come in, check us out and they can be on their way."
Kate and Tom Lawson were waiting in line in front of the truck shortly after the business opened Sunday. They said they've been coming to the Dairy Sweet for around 50 years and are glad to have it back in their neighborhood again.
"I was excited to see this and I thought that's so cool that they're back," Kate said.
Tom said he remembers coming to the business back in high school.
"I like that it's traditional." Tom said. "And I like the independent business."
Ivy Weber also stopped by the Dairy Sweet on Sunday with a few friends to get a sundae. She said she had been to the original Dairy Sweet years before and was excited to be back.
"It's wonderful." she said. "I couldn't wait to get here."
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.
