Businessman Gates Minnick's goal was 'to make Lincoln a better place'

Mike Minnick said his dad liked to tell people, "Have a little fun each day. Life is short."

Gates Minnick lived the first part of that mantra, involving himself with numerous social, business and community groups, and building many lifelong friendships.

"He built a lot of friendships over the years," Mike Minnick said. "It's amazing how many people he knew."

The second part of the mantra likely came from the fact that Gates Minnick lost his own father when he was 7 years old. But luckily for the Minnicks and Lincoln, Gates Minnick lived a long life, dying last week at age 89.

And he packed a lot into that life, all of it spent in Lincoln.

"He really loved Lincoln," his son said.

Gates Minnick graduated from Lincoln High School and earned a degree in business from the University of Nebraska. He spent nearly his entire career at DuTeau Chevrolet, which was founded by his father-in-law, Al DuTeau. From 1983-2002, he served as president and chairman of the business.

In 1986, the elder Minnick was appointed to the Lincoln City Council, and he won election in 1989, serving until 1993. From 1987-1991 he was the council's chairman.

That might have been the pinnacle of his civic involvement, but it was only a small slice.

Minnick served as president of a number of civic groups and trade associations, including the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska New Car and Truck Dealers. He also served on the boards of a number of organizations, including the Lincoln Foundation, Bryan Memorial Hospital, Downtown Lincoln Association, University of Nebraska Foundation, Lincoln Public Schools Foundation, Madonna Foundation, City of Lincoln Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Lincoln Electric System, Lincoln Children's Zoo, and the Cornhusker Better Business Bureau.

Among his many honors were the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's Burnham Yates Citizenship Award in 1998 and the Business Leadership Award from the UNL College of Business Administration in 2002. He also was named to the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame in 2009.

Mike Minnick said he thinks that once his father got a taste of serving his community, he loved it and wanted to do more.

"That was kind of his goal in life, to make Lincoln a better place," he said.

In addition to Mike, Minnick's survivors include his wife, Daisy DuTeau Minnick; son John of Wahoo; daughters Sarah Sunderman of Lincoln and Dorothy Romisch of Overland Park, Kansas; and four grandchildren.

The family held a private service.

