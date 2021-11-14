Business is booming as small-business loans in Nebraska shatter records

The Lincoln-based organization made 77 loans totaling more than $50 million, which was more than twice as many as the next biggest lender.

Scott Sailors, president of NEDCO, said loan volume was very strong in the past year, which is impressive considering the company did virtually no loans for hotels or restaurants, industries that have made up a large portion of its business in the past.

"If we had hotels and restaurants in these deals, we could be up another 50%," Sailors said.

The pandemic led to some new trends, he said, with more loans being written for businesses such as auto repair shops, used-car dealerships and car washes.

The strength of loans processed by NEDCO and other lending organizations helped the Small Business Administration shatter the all-time record for the amount of loans guaranteed in Nebraska, with nearly $244 million in its 2021 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. That was $90 million more than 2020 and nearly $80 million more than the record of $167.5 million set in 2011.

Lincoln lending organizations played a big role in that success. In addition to NEDCO, the two other most-successful lenders in 2021 also were from Lincoln.