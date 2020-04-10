Business, consumer confidence falls in March

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Consumer and business confidence dropped in Nebraska during March, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Nebraska consumer confidence turned negative last month, dropping to 97.9, which is below the neutral level of 100. The Consumer Confidence Index–Nebraska had stood at 107.9 in February. Eleven percent of household respondents mentioned the COVID-19 virus when commenting on their most important financial issue.

Nebraska business confidence also dropped but remained in positive territory. Business confidence fell to 105.2 in March from 111.1 in February. Twenty-four percent of business respondents mentioned the COVID-19 virus when commenting on the most important issue facing their business.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on confidence in the Nebraska economy,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as bureau director.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.