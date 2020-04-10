You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Business, consumer confidence falls in March
View Comments

Business, consumer confidence falls in March

{{featured_button_text}}

Consumer and business confidence dropped in Nebraska during March, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Nebraska consumer confidence turned negative last month, dropping to 97.9, which is below the neutral level of 100. The Consumer Confidence Index–Nebraska had stood at 107.9 in February. Eleven percent of household respondents mentioned the COVID-19 virus when commenting on their most important financial issue.

Nebraska business confidence also dropped but remained in positive territory. Business confidence fell to 105.2 in March from 111.1 in February. Twenty-four percent of business respondents mentioned the COVID-19 virus when commenting on the most important issue facing their business.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on confidence in the Nebraska economy,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as bureau director.

Business logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

+4
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Local Business News

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

  • Updated

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News