Business confidence rebounded in Nebraska during July, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Nebraska business confidence stood at 112 last month, based on responses to the Survey of Nebraska Business. This is well above the neutral value of 100 and up sharply from 100.3 in June.
“The drop in business confidence during June proved to be temporary, given the strong rebound seen in July,” Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director, said in a news release. “Strong business confidence is critical for the Nebraska economy given struggles in the key agricultural sector.”
There was, however, another monthly drop in consumer confidence. Responses to the July Survey of Nebraska Households indicate that consumer confidence fell to 101.2 during the month, down from the June value of 104.4.