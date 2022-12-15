Building that housed iconic Lincoln restaurant being torn down

A building that used to house one of Lincoln's most iconic restaurants is falling victim to the wrecking ball.

The longtime home of Grandmother's restaurant at 6940 A St. is being torn down this week to facilitate expansion at Nebraska Orthopaedic Center next door.

Beth Oligmueller, marketing coordinator for the medical practice, said its south location at 6900 A St. is undergoing an expansion to accommodate a new MRI center. Demolition of the Grandmother's building will provide space for additional parking for employees and patients, she said.

Nebraska Orthopaedic Center formed earlier this year when Lincoln Orthopaedic Center and Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine merged. Lincoln Orthopedic had purchased the former Grandmother's building in 2020.

The building was built in 1984 to house a second Grandmother's location in Lincoln.

Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska governor and U.S. senator, founded the restaurant along with his brother-in-law, Dean Rasmussen, in Ralston in 1973, and they opened their first Lincoln location just off Sun Valley Boulevard in west Lincoln in 1976.

The Sun Valley location closed in 1994 and the A Street one stayed open until 2016.

After Grandmother's closed, the building was home to Tanner's Bar & Grill, which closed after less than 18 months, and then Sparta Bar & Grill, which lasted less than three months. It's been vacant since August 2018.

