Buffalo Wings & Rings opens new location near 40th and Old Cheney

There were about two dozen people in line when the newest Buffalo Wings & Rings opened at 11 a.m. Monday.

They were there for a promotion offering free wings for a year to the first 84 customers, but Michael Barton is hoping the crowd will be a sign of things to come.

The new location, at 3845 Village Drive, is a replacement for the Buffalo Wings & Rings in The Railyard entertainment district that closed at the end of November.

The sports-themed restaurant chain, for which Barton and his family are the local franchisees, was one of the first tenants in the development across from Pinnacle Bank Arena, opening in August 2013.

Barton said being in The Railyard meant a lack of steady business, with the restaurant busy any time there was a football or basketball game or concert, but pretty dead most of the rest of the time.

"Downtown, 80% of business was in 60 days," he said. "That makes the other 300 days incredibly hard to operate."

Barton said he's expecting to do two to three times as much business in the south Lincoln location, which is in a new building built by Hampton Construction.