 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan wins $135,000 judgment in lawsuit over gowns that were never delivered
View Comments
editor's pick

Bryan wins $135,000 judgment in lawsuit over gowns that were never delivered

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska National Guard flyover

Bryan Health won a $135,000 default judgment last week from a company that failed to deliver nearly 60,000 hospital gowns earlier this year.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals and other health care facilities were scrambling to find as much personal protective equipment as they could, wherever they could find it.

Bryan Health thought it found a solution to its need for surgical gowns. It paid a little more than $135,000 for nearly 60,000 gowns from a Nebraska company called Atom Collective.

However, the gowns never arrived.

Back in August, after Bryan filed a lawsuit, Atom Collective founder Steve Peters said the company paid in advance for the gowns to a Florida company that had been recommended to him.

Other orders placed with the company were filled, but for some reason, the Bryan order wasn't.

Bryan now offering rapid COVID-19 tests to general public

At the time, Peters said Atom Collective was working diligently to solve the problem, but that apparently never happened.

Last week, a Lancaster County District Court judge entered a default judgment of $135,023.25 in Bryan's favor after Atom Collective did not respond to the suit or show up in court.

Peters did not respond to an email, and the website for Atom Collective is no longer in operation.

In a statement, Bryan said it was pleased with the ruling but is not optimistic about collecting on the judgment.

"We have not received payment from the judgment and it may be difficult to collect," a spokesperson said in an email. "However, we will pursue to the fullest extent possible.”

UNMC expert makes urgent call for mask mandate; Ricketts doesn't budge
'You're our heroes': Group in Lincoln gathers to cheer on Bryan health care workers
Watch Now: Bryan updates plans for cancer center in south Lincoln

SCENES DURING THE PANDEMIC IN LINCOLN

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News