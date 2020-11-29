Bryan wins $135,000 judgment in lawsuit over gowns that were never delivered

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals and other health care facilities were scrambling to find as much personal protective equipment as they could, wherever they could find it.

Bryan Health thought it found a solution to its need for surgical gowns. It paid a little more than $135,000 for nearly 60,000 gowns from a Nebraska company called Atom Collective.

However, the gowns never arrived.

Back in August, after Bryan filed a lawsuit, Atom Collective founder Steve Peters said the company paid in advance for the gowns to a Florida company that had been recommended to him.

Other orders placed with the company were filled, but for some reason, the Bryan order wasn't.

At the time, Peters said Atom Collective was working diligently to solve the problem, but that apparently never happened.

Last week, a Lancaster County District Court judge entered a default judgment of $135,023.25 in Bryan's favor after Atom Collective did not respond to the suit or show up in court.

Peters did not respond to an email, and the website for Atom Collective is no longer in operation.