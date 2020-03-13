Bryan to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing

Bryan Health on Friday gave an update on the steps it is taking to prepare for the eventual likely spread of the novel coronavirus to Lincoln.

Though none of the confirmed 13 cases in Nebraska were in Lancaster County, officials have said it's inevitable that it will eventually show up locally.

One of the biggest steps Bryan Health plans to take is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 for people who are exhibiting symptoms.

The health system said the testing will be done at its Bryan LifePointe Campus near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road and will begin as soon as it receives confirmation of delivery of additional test kits.

Right now, Bryan gets the equivalent of about 50 test kits a month, which so far has been adequate to test the number of people it has seen who meet the federal and/or state criteria for testing. However, it's working to try to get more test kits before offering the drive-thru service.

The testing will be available to people who have completed a screening to confirm their symptoms and risk factors, Bryan Health said in a news release.