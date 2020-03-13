You are the owner of this article.
Bryan to offer drive-through coronavirus testing
Bryan to offer drive-through coronavirus testing

Bryan Health plans to start offering drive-thru coronavirus testing at its Bryan LifePointe location.

Bryan Health announced Friday that it will start offering drive-through testing for coronavirus for people who are exhibiting symptoms.

The Lincoln-based health system said the testing will be done at its Bryan LifePointe Campus near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road and will begin as soon as it receives confirmation of delivery of additional test kits.

The testing will be available to people who have completed a screening to confirm their symptoms and risk factors, Bryan Health said in a news release.

The health provider also said Friday that its Bryan Health ezVisit telehealth service is offering complimentary visits for people experiencing symptoms of an upper respiratory infection. Patients must use the promo code COVID19 at the payment screen for the visit to be free.

In addition, Bryan Health also announced that it now has an online coronavirus screening tool and hotline.

Those moves follow similar moves made by CHI Health earlier this week.

CHI Health said Thursday that more than 25,000 people have viewed the coronavirus risk assessment questionnaire on its website and 22 people have been referred for further testing.

“When you limit exposure, you limit the spread of the virus. Rather than having 25,000 people visiting their doctor’s office, potentially sharing germs, you only have 22,” Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an infectious disease specialist at CHI Health, said in a news release.

Nearly all health insurance companies serving Nebraskans also have said they will waive any copays and deductibles associated with coronavirus testing.

11th coronavirus case reported in state

