Bryan tests 80 in Crete, as local health department braces for big increase in cases

Several Nebraska counties with meatpacking plants have seen much higher rates of infection than the rest of the state, including Dakota, Dawson and Hall counties, which together account for more than half of all cases in the state.

Kim Showalter, health director for Public Health Solutions, said her district is "preparing for a large increase in confirmed positive cases," because of the increased testing.

She said the department is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Southeast Nebraska Medical Reserve Corps to provide assistance with contact tracing and investigations to quickly identify close contacts of those with positive cases.

"Our priority at this time is to identify symptomatic individuals, arrange for testing, and identify and self-quarantine any close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases," she said.

Woodrich said focusing on close contacts of those who test positive is important.

If people live in close quarters, it's easier to spread the disease, and he suggested health departments might need to look into things like alternative living situations.