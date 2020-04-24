You are the owner of this article.
Bryan tests 80 in Crete, as local health department braces for big increase in cases
Bryan Health said it tested about 80 people for COVID-19 in Crete on Friday morning.

The health system used its Bryan Mobile Testing unit for the first time at Crete Area Medical Center, which it owns.

The number of tests performed was only about half the capacity that was available, but Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich pointed out that the Nebraska National Guard tested around 100 people in Crete on Thursday and that the two testing clinics combined should provide a good sample size.

Woodrich also said Bryan has had several Saline County residents come to its drive-thru testing site in Lincoln this week.

Bryan reported 127 positive COVID-19 tests as of Friday, 15 more than Thursday, and Woodrich hinted that it had to do with the increase in Saline County residents coming to its Lincoln drive-thru site.

Bryan officials and others have expressed concern that Crete could be another COVID-19 "hot spot" in the state because of the presence of the Smithfield pork processing plant there.

As of Thursday night, Public Health Solutions, the health department that includes Saline County, listed 20 positive cases in the county, including eight linked to the plant. There also has been a positive result in a Lancaster County resident who works at the plant.

Several Nebraska counties with meatpacking plants have seen much higher rates of infection than the rest of the state, including Dakota, Dawson and Hall counties, which together account for more than half of all cases in the state.

Kim Showalter, health director for Public Health Solutions, said her district is "preparing for a large increase in confirmed positive cases," because of the increased testing.

She said the department is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Southeast Nebraska Medical Reserve Corps to provide assistance with contact tracing and investigations to quickly identify close contacts of those with positive cases.

"Our priority at this time is to identify symptomatic individuals, arrange for testing, and identify and self-quarantine any close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases," she said.

Woodrich said focusing on close contacts of those who test positive is important.

If people live in close quarters, it's easier to spread the disease, and he suggested health departments might need to look into things like alternative living situations.

"It's not all just about identifying the (positive cases) and taking care of them, but all the contacts that have been made and to ... try to reduce the likelihood of this spreading to others," Woodrich said.

