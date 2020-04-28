You are the owner of this article.
Bryan sees increased testing demand, looks to increase capacity
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Bryan Health said it is seeing increased demand for COVID-19 testing and is looking at expanding capabilities both at its drive-thru site and with its Bryan Mobile Testing unit.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Bryan Health is seeing an increased demand for COVID-19 testing, so it is looking at ways to expand capacity.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said there were 162 patients scheduled for a mobile testing clinic Tuesday afternoon in Crete and another 130 scheduled for its regular drive-thru testing site at Bryan LifePointe in Lincoln. It also, as of Tuesday morning, had 90 people scheduled for the Lincoln drive-thru for Wednesday.

Bryan only had 78 people for its first mobile clinic in Crete on Friday, and it had been averaging fewer than 100 people at its Lincoln site.

Because of the increased demand, Woodrich said Bryan is looking at ways to expand testing capacity.

That will likely mean extended hours at its drive-thru site as well as more use of its Bryan Mobile Testing unit.

With testing backlog resolved, Bryan Health to expand drive-thru site in south Lincoln

Woodrich said Bryan is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to identify areas of the city that might be good places to set up a mobile testing site.

"We will just keep increasing as the demand dictates to us," he said.

Woodrich said Bryan has plenty of testing supplies and continues to get a good turnaround time on test results from the commercial labs it uses, but he said those conditions could change based on demand.

One thing that hasn't changed, though, is that people still either need to go through Bryan's ezVisit online screening process or get a note from their doctor authorizing a test.

Bryan can now process COVID-19 tests in its own lab
Bryan Health to start using mobile unit for COVID-19 testing
Bryan tests 80 in Crete, as local health department braces for big increase in cases

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

