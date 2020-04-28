Bryan sees increased testing demand, looks to increase capacity

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health is seeing an increased demand for COVID-19 testing, so it is looking at ways to expand capacity.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said there were 162 patients scheduled for a mobile testing clinic Tuesday afternoon in Crete and another 130 scheduled for its regular drive-thru testing site at Bryan LifePointe in Lincoln. It also, as of Tuesday morning, had 90 people scheduled for the Lincoln drive-thru for Wednesday.

Bryan only had 78 people for its first mobile clinic in Crete on Friday, and it had been averaging fewer than 100 people at its Lincoln site.

Because of the increased demand, Woodrich said Bryan is looking at ways to expand testing capacity.

That will likely mean extended hours at its drive-thru site as well as more use of its Bryan Mobile Testing unit.

Woodrich said Bryan is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to identify areas of the city that might be good places to set up a mobile testing site.

"We will just keep increasing as the demand dictates to us," he said.