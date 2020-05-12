You are the owner of this article.
Bryan says survey shows morale is high among health care workers
Bryan says survey shows morale is high among health care workers

Selfie wall

A Bryan Health employee poses for a photo in front of a mural at Bryan East last week that was designed by Jon Humiston of Umbrella Photo Booth. Bryan officials said Tuesday that a recent employee engagement survey shows morale remains high during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Courtesy photo

Bryan Health officials believe recent survey results show morale remains high among its staff members despite the stress and increased workload caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich said Tuesday that the hospital system recently got the results of its annual employment engagement survey, which is done every year in the spring by Press Ganey.

Woodrich said Bryan's results were in the 94th percentile in Press Ganey's database, which contains survey results from more than 2 million health care employees.

He said the results show that, "from a morale perspective, we think we're in really good shape."

A similar survey done for doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners put Bryan in the 93rd percentile in the Press Gainey database.

Face masks, employee temperature checks required for Lincoln businesses

Woodrich said both survey results make Bryan officials proud.

"We're proud not of the result, we're proud of the people," he said.

One thing that might be helping with morale is that Bryan officials say they have not laid off or furloughed any employees. The health system had pledged to pay all of its staff members their regular wages at least through the end of April, and with elective surgeries having resumed May 4, it alleviated the need to consider layoffs or furloughs, Woodrich said, although some staff members are continuing to work in areas of the hospital different from where they normally work.

