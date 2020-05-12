Bryan says survey shows morale is high among health care workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health officials believe recent survey results show morale remains high among its staff members despite the stress and increased workload caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich said Tuesday that the hospital system recently got the results of its annual employment engagement survey, which is done every year in the spring by Press Ganey.

Woodrich said Bryan's results were in the 94th percentile in Press Ganey's database, which contains survey results from more than 2 million health care employees.

He said the results show that, "from a morale perspective, we think we're in really good shape."

A similar survey done for doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners put Bryan in the 93rd percentile in the Press Gainey database.

Woodrich said both survey results make Bryan officials proud.

"We're proud not of the result, we're proud of the people," he said.