Bryan says it lost 10 employees over vaccine mandate

Bryan Health said Monday that it had only 10 employees leave over a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that became effective Friday.

The Lincoln-based health system said that of its 5,552 employees, five resigned rather than get vaccinated, and five were terminated for not complying with the mandate.

Nearly 300 people, or roughly 5% of Bryan's staff, were granted an approved exemption and will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Of the rest of the employees, all but 54 met the Friday deadline to be fully vaccinated, the health system said. Those employees have had one dose and are in the process of getting their second dose.

Bryan also said that more than 97% of 901 credentialed physicians and advanced practice providers, including physician assistants and nurse practitioners, are fully vaccinated, and the 25 who are not vaccinated will be subject to weekly testing requirements.

Bryan was one of eight large Nebraska health care organizations that announced vaccine requirements for staff in August. Among the others were CHI Health and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, both of which employ thousands of people in Lincoln.

