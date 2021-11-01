 Skip to main content
Bryan says it lost 10 employees over vaccine mandate
  Updated
COVID-19 vaccination

Bryan Health staff member Nick Martinez receives the COVID-19 vaccine in December. Bryan said only 10 employees either resigned or were fired because of a vaccine mandate.

About 9,000 New York City municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday and thousands of city firefighters have called out sick in an apparent protest over the requirement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Bryan Health said Monday that it had only 10 employees leave over a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that became effective Friday.

The Lincoln-based health system said that of its 5,552 employees, five resigned rather than get vaccinated, and five were terminated for not complying with the mandate.

Nearly 300 people, or roughly 5% of Bryan's staff, were granted an approved exemption and will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Of the rest of the employees, all but 54 met the Friday deadline to be fully vaccinated, the health system said. Those employees have had one dose and are in the process of getting their second dose.

Experts stress importance of boosters as more older vaccinated people are dying from COVID-19

Bryan also said that more than 97% of 901 credentialed physicians and advanced practice providers, including physician assistants and nurse practitioners, are fully vaccinated, and the 25 who are not vaccinated will be subject to weekly testing requirements.

Bryan was one of eight large Nebraska health care organizations that announced vaccine requirements for staff in August. Among the others were CHI Health and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, both of which employ thousands of people in Lincoln.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

