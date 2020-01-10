Bryan planning large cancer center near South Beltway

Bryan officials confirmed the plans but said they are very preliminary at this point.

"Bryan Health and Bryan Medical Center intend to build a Comprehensive Community Cancer Center," Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for Bryan Health, said in a statement.

"However, at this date, Bryan does not yet have ownership of the 28.81 acres at 40th and Rokeby. Transfer of the land to Bryan is contingent upon the Planning Commission and City Council completing (the) process."

Ravenscroft said the cancer center will be built on 10 acres at the site. Bryan currently does not have any plans for the remaining land.

He said Bryan chose the location because it is located about a mile from the soon-to-be-under-construction South Beltway.

"The location is ideal for the development of a third Bryan campus due to its proximity to the South Beltway, both for residents of Lancaster County and Greater Nebraska, that seek care at Bryan Health," Ravenscroft said.

He offered few other details of the project and said construction would begin "once private support is secured."