Bryan opens COVID-19 isolation ward at East Campus hospital

Since stopping elective surgeries, its usage has dropped to 420 gowns and 940 masks a day.

Ravenscroft said those reductions are important because Bryan is experiencing supply chain issues with national companies in replentishing supplies, especially gowns.

Another change Bryan announced Friday is that it will begin taking temperatures of all hospital visitors in an effort to keep out anyone who is sick. The hospital has already limited visitors to no more than two per patient.

CHI Health moved Friday to reduce the number of visitors per patient from two to one.

The restrictions are not as strict as at some hospitals, however. For example, Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine banned visitors for all adult patients except women giving birth.

One other change Bryan announced Friday involves its drive-thru testing clinic.

Of the 166 people who came through the first three days, only one tested positive for influenza and only 19 tested positive for some other respiratory illness. That means 146 samples were sent off to a lab for COVID-19 testing.

Because of that, Woodrich said that beginning Saturday, the clinic at Bryan's at its LifePointe campus will do only COVID-19 testing.