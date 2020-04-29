Bryan officials: Lincoln may be starting to see COVID-19 surge

CHI Health also said it is seeing cases steadily increase in its hospitals across the state.

As of Wednesday morning, CHI Health had a total of 102 COVID-19 patients in its 14 hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, which was up from 87 patients a week ago.

All of that increase has come from hospitals outside the Omaha metro area.

At CHI Health St. Elizabeth, there were 26 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital on Wednesday, President Derek Vance said, with three of them on ventilators. He said the hospital has been averaging 25 or more patients for the past week to 10 days.

Many of the patients at both hospitals are not from Lancaster County, but Vance said St. Elizabeth also has seven inpatients that are waiting test results and potentially have the disease, six of who are from Lancaster County which is, "a much higher percentage than we’ve seen previously."

He said the high number of people under investigation for COVID-19 is a potential sign that a surge might be starting in Lincoln.

Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said Wednesday that he does not believe either his health system or the state have seen the peak of COVID-19 cases yet. That is predicted to come in a couple of weeks.