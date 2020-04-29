You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bryan officials: Lincoln may be starting to see COVID-19 surge
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Bryan officials: Lincoln may be starting to see COVID-19 surge

Bryan Mobile Testing

Bryan Health has seen a big increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests over the past week.

 Courtesy photo

Bryan Health officials said Wednesday that they believe Lincoln and surrounding areas are seeing the beginnings of the long-predicted "surge" of COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday morning, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Bryan was 14, an increase of six from Tuesday, and four of them were on ventilators.

"This is the highest number of positive COVID patients we've had in the hospital," said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

Luckily, Woodrich said, the number of severely ill people and the number of people on ventilators is lower than what modeling has shown.

It's not just the number of patients in the hospital that has Bryan officials believing Lincoln is seeing a surge. It's also showing up in the number of positive tests.

Bryan sees increased testing demand, looks to increase capacity

As of Wednesday morning, Lincoln had 161 cases, which is double the number it had just 10 days ago. Only one county resident has died from COVID-19 so far.

Bryan has seen its number of positive tests, which includes results from other counties as well as multiple tests performed on some patients, grow from 111 a week ago to 254 on Wednesday -- a 130% increase.

The rate of positive tests also has greatly increased. The overall rate as of April 22 was about 5%. In testing done over the past week, the rate jumped to about 25%, and as of Wednesday, the overall positive rate was up to 8%.

Bryan tests 80 in Crete, as local health department braces for big increase in cases

CHI Health also said it is seeing cases steadily increase in its hospitals across the state.

As of Wednesday morning, CHI Health had a total of 102 COVID-19 patients in its 14 hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, which was up from 87 patients a week ago.

All of that increase has come from hospitals outside the Omaha metro area.

At CHI Health St. Elizabeth, there were 26 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital on Wednesday, President Derek Vance said, with three of them on ventilators. He said the hospital has been averaging 25 or more patients for the past week to 10 days.

Many of the patients at both hospitals are not from Lancaster County, but Vance said St. Elizabeth also has seven inpatients that are waiting test results and potentially have the disease, six of who are from Lancaster County which is, "a much higher percentage than we’ve seen previously."

He said the high number of people under investigation for COVID-19 is a potential sign that a surge might be starting in Lincoln.

Bryan, CHI Health plan to resume elective surgeries May 4

Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said Wednesday that he does not believe either his health system or the state have seen the peak of COVID-19 cases yet. That is predicted to come in a couple of weeks.

While the number of people being hospitalized is slowly increasing, Robertson said the number of patients needing to be in intensive care and on ventilators is declining.

"That's a positive sign," he said.

Bryan Health staffer shares her COVID-19 journey

Woodrich said Bryan also is seeing fewer severely ill people than modeling has predicted, and fewer people needing ventilators. Most of the hospitalized people have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19, he said.

As for a surge that may be starting and could last several days, Woodrich said Bryan is ready.

"We are pretty confident that we can handle the surge with what's being predicted in the models right now," he said.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News