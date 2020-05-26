Bryan hits high for COVID-19 patients from Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health officials said they believe COVID-19 cases are stabilizing even as they reported what appears to be the highest number so far of hospitalized patients from Lancaster County.

As of Monday, there were 16 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19, with six of those patients on ventilators.

Overall, the hospital had 24 patients, 10 of whom were on ventilators. That's four fewer hospitalized COVID-19 patients than Bryan reported on Friday.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said he believed that 16 was the most local residents hospitalized at one time for COVID-19.

He said that as other hot spots in the state have simmered down, the hospital is seeing a "natural trend" of what's happening locally, with Lincoln seeing nearly 90% of its total cases so far in just the past month.

Based on the overall numbers of COVID-19 patients, "We do think we're kind of stabilizing at this time," Woodrich said.

He said the hospital still has plenty of capacity to take more COVID-19 patients, including transfers from other hospitals.

Bryan continues to feel confident enough about its capacity to proceed with allowing more elective surgeries, including those that require longer hospital stays.