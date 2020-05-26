Bryan hits high for COVID-19 patients from Lancaster County

Bryan Health officials said they believe COVID-19 cases are stabilizing even as they reported what appears to be the highest number so far of hospitalized patients from Lancaster County.
As of Monday, there were 16 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19, with six of those patients on ventilators.
Overall, the hospital had 24 patients, 10 of whom were on ventilators. That's four fewer hospitalized COVID-19 patients than Bryan reported on Friday.
Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said he believed that 16 was the most local residents hospitalized at one time for COVID-19.
He said that as other hot spots in the state have simmered down, the hospital is seeing a "natural trend" of what's happening locally, with Lincoln seeing nearly 90% of its total cases so far in just the past month.
Based on the overall numbers of COVID-19 patients, "We do think we're kind of stabilizing at this time," Woodrich said.
He said the hospital still has plenty of capacity to take more COVID-19 patients, including transfers from other hospitals.
Bryan continues to feel confident enough about its capacity to proceed with allowing more elective surgeries, including those that require longer hospital stays.
Woodrich said hospital officials will be meeting later this week to discuss those surgeries, which could start as early as next week.
As part of that, he said the hospital also will be considering relaxing its visitor restrictions to allow more "support people" for adult patients and should make an announcement on changes later this week.
Bryan has prohibited visitors for most adult patients since early April.
Bryan also said that it plans to reopen its LifePointe fitness center next week.
The facility will open Monday "with a lot of precautions," said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.