Bryan Health to start drive-thru testing Tuesday in south Lincoln
Bryan Health to start drive-thru testing Tuesday in south Lincoln

A health worker displays the packaged nasopharyngeal swab, which goes about two inches into the nasal cavity.

 Elaine Thompson, AP file

Bryan Health will offer drive-thru testing for coronavirus and other respiratory issues starting Tuesday.

The drive-thru testing will be from 2-6 p.m. daily at Bryan LifePointe, the health care campus near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Patients who have a referral either from their doctor or through Bryan's EZVisit telehealth service can drive through and be tested.

Bryan will do influenza tests, full respiratory panels and testing for COVID-19 for people who meet testing criteria.

Eric Moss, president of Bryan Physicians Network, said only one person per vehicle can get tested at a time, and if there is more than one passenger with a referral, the car will have to go through the line again.

Flu and respiratory test results should be available in 24 hours, while COVID-19 results will take 2-3 days.

"We're grateful to be able to offer this service to the community," Moss said. But he cautioned that people will need to be patient, as long lines are possible. Bryan said it believes it can accommodate about 60 referrals during each four-hour testing window.

Bryan had proposed the drive-thru testing site a week ago but had put plans on hold due to a lack of testing kits.

The health system has been "able to acquire some additional testing supplies," said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, which is allowing the drive-thru testing to go forward.

Bryan already has ramped up COVID-19 testing. On Friday, the health system said it had only done 21 tests to date, but on Monday, Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement and chief development officer, said Bryan has now done 40 tests, with 16 results still pending. Ten of the people with pending results have been admitted to the hospital, he said.

Ravenscroft on Monday also detailed a number of steps Bryan's East and West Campus hospitals have taken to prepare for a possible surge of patients over the next few weeks.

Thanks in part to the decision on Friday to cancel elective surgeries, Bryan had 334 patients in its hospitals as of early Monday morning.

"That's certainly the lowest we have experienced in years," Ravenscroft said. Bryan is licensed for 640 beds and has about 538 active.

He also said the hospital converted 34 anesthesia machines last week to increase its overall number of ventilators to 118.

Bryan also has stopped scheduling volunteers, and staff are now filling volunteer duties deemed essential.

Ravenscroft said the hospital has teams of volunteers sewing additional surgical masks and shoe covers. While it does not need additional sewers, Bryan is seeking additional donations of gloves, N-95 respirator masks and power-air purifying respirator hoods with motors. Those looking to donate those items can call 402-481-3032.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

