Bryan Health to start drive-thru testing Tuesday in south Lincoln

Bryan Health will offer drive-thru testing for coronavirus and other respiratory issues starting Tuesday.

The drive-thru testing will be from 2-6 p.m. daily at Bryan LifePointe, the health care campus near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Patients who have a referral either from their doctor or through Bryan's EZVisit telehealth service can drive through and be tested.

Bryan will do influenza tests, full respiratory panels and testing for COVID-19 for people who meet testing criteria.

Eric Moss, president of Bryan Physicians Network, said only one person per vehicle can get tested at a time, and if there is more than one passenger with a referral, the car will have to go through the line again.

Flu and respiratory test results should be available in 24 hours, while COVID-19 results will take 2-3 days.

"We're grateful to be able to offer this service to the community," Moss said. But he cautioned that people will need to be patient, as long lines are possible. Bryan said it believes it can accommodate about 60 referrals during each four-hour testing window.

Bryan had proposed the drive-thru testing site a week ago but had put plans on hold due to a lack of testing kits.