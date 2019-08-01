Bryan Health announced Thursday that it has has expanded its sexual assault nurse examiner program to better help patients affected by sexual assault.
Bryan Health said it now has more than 30 sexual assault nurse examiners, who are registered nurses who have completed specialized education and clinical preparation in the medical forensic care of a patient who has experienced sexual assault or abuse. The nurses provide examinations and collaborate with other organizations in the community to provide resources to sexual assault victims.
The specialized treatment includes learning how to detect and treat injuries, photo documentation, collecting evidence for law enforcement and testifying in court.
“Bryan is proud to have a long history of providing services for victims of sexual assault. However, these additions to our program will take that care to the next level,” Dawn Isaacs, nursing director at Bryan Health, said in a news release. “It’s imperative to provide environments in our community where victims of sexual assault can receive professional care and feel safe. We’re proud to respond to this growing need in our community.”
Sexual assault nurse examiners are on call 24 hours a day, and victims of sexual assault can be seen at both the Bryan East and West Campus emergency departments. Bryan West Campus features a private room for sexual assault examinations to provide a secure area for care.