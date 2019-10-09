{{featured_button_text}}
Bryan Physician Network groundbreaking

Bryan Physician Network broke ground at 84th and Pioneers on a new building that will be home to Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine and a second Bryan Urgent Care location. COURTESY IMAGE

 COURTESY PHOTO

Bryan Health on Wednesday unveiled plans for a new physician clinic and urgent care center at 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

The new building will be home to Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine and Internal Medicine, which currently is located in the same area at 4424 S. 86th St. It will have room for 12 physicians; the current practice has five.

The building also will house the second location for Bryan Urgent Care, which is located at 7501 S. 27th St.

The new building is scheduled to open in late summer.

