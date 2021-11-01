Bryan Health notifies some patients of 2020 breach of private records

Bryan Health has notified an unknown number of patients about a privacy breach.

According to a letter the health system sent to affected people last week, a staff member accessed information in the electronic medical records system "without a treatment purpose or other job-related reason."

Bryan said in the letter that records accessed included names and other personal information, as well as medical records, but not Social Security numbers or financial information.

It said in the letter that the breach occurred in September 2020 but was not discovered until August of this year.

"We deeply regret that this incident occurred," the letter said. "The actions were contrary to our organization's policies and are not consistent with the expectations we place on all of our staff to protect personal information."

The letter said the employee who accessed the information no longer works at Bryan.

A spokesman for Bryan said he could not comment on how many people were affected, and he offered no other details beyond what was in the letter.