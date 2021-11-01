Bryan Health notifies some patients of 2020 breach of private records

Bryan Health has notified an unknown number of patients about a privacy breach.
According to a letter the health system sent to affected people last week, a staff member accessed information in the electronic medical records system "without a treatment purpose or other job-related reason."
Bryan said in the letter that records accessed included names and other personal information, as well as medical records, but not Social Security numbers or financial information.
It said in the letter that the breach occurred in September 2020 but was not discovered until August of this year.
"We deeply regret that this incident occurred," the letter said. "The actions were contrary to our organization's policies and are not consistent with the expectations we place on all of our staff to protect personal information."
The letter said the employee who accessed the information no longer works at Bryan.
A spokesman for Bryan said he could not comment on how many people were affected, and he offered no other details beyond what was in the letter.
Data breaches at health care organizations are on the rise, with the 2021 Identity Breach Report noting a more than 50% increase in the volume of records affected in 2020 compared with 2019.
Most data breaches at hospitals and other health care organizations involve outside actors hacking into computer systems, sending suspicious emails or making phone calls to patients in a fraudulent attempt to obtain health data.
Last month, Sidney Regional Medical Center in western Nebraska received reports from some of its patients that they were being asked to provide health data over the phone, purportedly as part of a survey sanctioned by the hospital, which was not the case.
In another case, Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center notified more than 200,000 patients and staff members in February that their personal information may have been compromised in a malware attack that occurred sometime in August or September of 2020.
Nebraska Medicine also reported an incident in 2019 similar to the one at Bryan, where an employee accessed patient medical information without having a legitimate reason to do so.
Peek into the world of cybersecurity with these 5 books
‘Tools and Weapons’ by Brad Smith and Carol Ann Browne
Any tool can be used for good or bad; even a broom can sweep the floor or hit someone over the head, but in the digital age, our tools can pack a far more dangerous punch. In “Tools and Weapons,” Microsoft’s president Brad Smith and chief of staff and executive communications Carol Ann Browne explore the dual nature of technology.
This book acknowledges the delicate balancing act between the tech industry’s penchant for rapid growth and the need to protect ourselves from this growth’s threatening side effects. With a foreword by Bill Gates, the book tackles issues of privacy, cyberattacks, social media and the ethical landmine that artificial intelligence presents, offering a gripping guide for navigating our digital future.
‘The Fifth Domain’ by Richard A. Clarke and Robert K. Knake
The internet has become a weapon. That may sound like a tagline for the next blockbuster thriller, but it’s an undeniable and alarming truth nowadays.
Venture into “the fifth domain” — the Pentagon’s term for cyberspace — alongside Richard A. Clarke and Robert K. Knake, two of the world’s leading experts on security, cyberspace and terrorism.
In this book, the authors approach cyber defense on national, corporate and personal levels. The battlefield may be composed of invisible ones and zeros, but attacks in cyberspace have consequences in the real world, and everyone has a role to play in avoiding cyberwar and preventing cybercrime. Here, Clarke and Knake offer readers an inside look at today’s cyber-landscape, examining previous attacks with a keen eye for detail to determine appropriate improvements and next steps.
‘Cyberjutsu’ by Ben McCarty
With cyberattacks like those impacting the customers of Home Depot, Staples, Target and Equifax in recent years, or larger attacks threatening national security, our digital lives depend on cybersecurity now more than ever. Writing for a rapidly growing workforce of specialists tasked with protecting network security, former National Security Agency developer Ben McCarty (who was the U.S. Army’s first cyberwarfare specialist) draws inspiration from the training methods of feudal Japan’s legendary ninjas to offer a fresh perspective on the topic of cybersecurity in “Cyberjutsu.” Don’t let its whimsical title fool you; this book is a practical and prescient compendium of cybersecurity concepts that lends itself to anyone considering a career in this expanding field along with organizational leaders seeking to level up their plan of attack with ninja-fueled tactics, techniques and procedures.
‘Tribe of Hackers’ by Marcus J. Carey and Jennifer Jin
In the vein of Timothy Ferriss’s “Tribe of Mentors,” Marcus J. Carey and Jennifer Jin share interviews with 70 of the best hackers and cybersecurity leaders. An invaluable resource for anyone entering the cybersecurity field, “Tribe of Hackers” allows readers to get to know each of these professionals and the wealth of expertise they provide, including insight, experience and recommendations. Carey and Jin have written three more books in this series for readers who are ready to dive into more nuanced advice from experts on security leadership, defensive cybersecurity and offensive cybersecurity.
‘Click Here to Kill Everybody’ by Bruce Schneier
Widespread automation means our computers aren’t the only vulnerable technology we use. More of our physical landscape has become part of the World Wide Web, like cars and medical equipment, and this presents new avenues through which cybercriminals can wreak havoc on our lives. In this book, Bruce Schneier explores the risks and security implications that this new, hyper-connected era has wrought. He explains how we’ve ended up in this position, outlines consequences and offers potential solutions. Schneier’s book is an excellent guide to understanding the importance of cybersecurity in contemporary society and a manual for constructing a more secure future.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.