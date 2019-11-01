A Bryan Health fundraising campaign has been so successful that the health system is officially ending the effort more than a year early.
Bryan announced Friday that its b2020 — Choose Your Impact campaign has brought in nearly $47.5 million since it was formally announced in May 2015.
The campaign, which had an original goal of $40 million, had been scheduled to go through the end of next year.
The fundraising effort focused on three main areas: capital improvements, training for staff and the Bryan College of Health Sciences.
You have free articles remaining.
Among the projects that have already been fully or partially funded by the campaign are renovation of Bryan East Campus, expansion of the nurse navigator program and the creation of a rooftop garden for the neonatal intensive care unit.
“This was the most ambitious private philanthropic effort we’ve launched since money was raised to build Bryan Memorial Hospital and Lincoln General Hospital in the 1920s,” Bob Ravenscroft, vice president for advancement, said in a news release. “To not only surpass the goal, but to do it over a year in advance, it’s incredible.”
Though the campaign has formally ended, the Bryan Foundation will continue to accept gifts. For more information, go to: bryanhealth.com/bryan-foundation.