Bryan college's president to also become head of Hastings College

Hastings College and Bryan Health announced Thursday that Rich Lloyd, current president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, will become executive president of Hastings College beginning Sept. 1.

Lloyd will remain president of the Bryan college.

Hastings College said in a news release that it has had prior conversations with Bryan College of Health Sciences about a possible health-care educational partnership in Hastings.

With the naming of Lloyd as Hastings' president, that partnership will become a reality, with the establishment of a second Bryan College of Health Sciences location in Hastings.

Russ Gronewold, president and CEO of Bryan Health, said the goal is to have the first classes in session by fall of 2022.

Lloyd, a Hastings native and 1985 graduate of Hastings College, served the college for two decades as an English professor, vice president of academic affairs and vice president of college initiatives overseeing enrollment, financial aid and marketing.

He took over as president of Bryan College of Health Sciences in 2016.