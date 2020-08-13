Bryan college's president to also become head of Hastings College

Hastings College and Bryan Health announced Thursday that Rich Lloyd, current president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, will become executive president of Hastings College beginning Sept. 1.
Lloyd will remain president of the Bryan college.
Hastings College said in a news release that it has had prior conversations with Bryan College of Health Sciences about a possible health-care educational partnership in Hastings.
With the naming of Lloyd as Hastings' president, that partnership will become a reality, with the establishment of a second Bryan College of Health Sciences location in Hastings.
Russ Gronewold, president and CEO of Bryan Health, said the goal is to have the first classes in session by fall of 2022.
Lloyd, a Hastings native and 1985 graduate of Hastings College, served the college for two decades as an English professor, vice president of academic affairs and vice president of college initiatives overseeing enrollment, financial aid and marketing.
He took over as president of Bryan College of Health Sciences in 2016.
“As the Board of Trustees at Hastings College sought its next president, it was clear after reading over the nominations, Dr. Lloyd was the person possessing the unique background and talent we are seeking to reposition our campus to prepare students for the future needs of our state and region,” Roger Doerr, Hastings College board chair, said in a news release. “Given that some conversations had already taken place between the two schools, and given Dr. Lloyd’s history at Hastings College, we sought out an innovative model in which to make this happen.”
Larry Dlugosh, board chair at Bryan College of Health Sciences, called the appointment a "win-win" for both schools that will "lead to enhanced health-care education in south-central Nebraska – an important first step.”
Lloyd said that while details of the collaboration between the schools is still being worked out, "the goal is always to benefit the students" and provide more opportunities.
Gronewold said Bryan has significant investments in central Nebraska, including ownership of Merrick Medical Center and an ownership stake in the new Grand Island Regional Medical Center that opened last month.
"We need a workforce strategy there to continue to support our investments in that area," he said.
