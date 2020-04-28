You are the owner of this article.
Bryan, CHI Health plan to resume elective surgeries May 4
Bryan, CHI Health plan to resume elective surgeries May 4

Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center

Bryan Health and CHI Health both plan to resume elective surgeries on May 4.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Both of Lincoln's major hospital systems are planning to resume elective surgeries on May 4.

CHI Health announced Tuesday that it will resume the surgeries at both CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Nebraska Heart.

“While they may not be considered urgent, we know many patients in our community have been putting off procedures that are important for their overall health and well being,” Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart, said in a news release. “We want those patients to know our surgeons and hospital staff stand ready to care for them in a safe environment.”

CHI Health said any patient having an elective surgery must test negative for COVID-19. The test has to be done at least three days before the scheduled surgery and results must be received by noon the day before the surgery; otherwise, the procedure will be canceled.

Bryan Health also said it plans to start doing elective surgeries on May 4, but it will ease into the procedures gradually.

Bryan will start with procedures on healthy people who will require no more than a 24-hour stay in the hospital, said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

It will do that for a couple of weeks and monitor how it goes, including how much personal protective equipment and blood are needed.

If everything goes smoothly, Woodrich said, the hospital will progress to doing procedures that require no more than a 48-hour stay and then monitor the situation for a similar period of time.

He said the ultimate goal is to make sure Bryan can keep proper levels of equipment in stock before resuming its previous volume of elective surgeries.

Having appropriate levels of protective equipment is one of the criteria Gov. Pete Ricketts set as requirements hospitals must follow to be able to resume elective surgeries. The others are having at least 30% of regular beds, intensive-care beds and ventilators available.

Bryan, CHI Health and other surgery centers in town voluntarily suspended elective procedures more than a month ago to help preserve masks, gloves, gowns and other protective equipment. Both hospital systems said they have seen revenue drops of more than 30% since then.

