Bryan, CHI Health plan to resume elective surgeries May 4

Both of Lincoln's major hospital systems are planning to resume elective surgeries on May 4.
CHI Health announced Tuesday that it will resume the surgeries at both CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Nebraska Heart.
“While they may not be considered urgent, we know many patients in our community have been putting off procedures that are important for their overall health and well being,” Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart, said in a news release. “We want those patients to know our surgeons and hospital staff stand ready to care for them in a safe environment.”
CHI Health said any patient having an elective surgery must test negative for COVID-19. The test has to be done at least three days before the scheduled surgery and results must be received by noon the day before the surgery; otherwise, the procedure will be canceled.
Bryan Health also said it plans to start doing elective surgeries on May 4, but it will ease into the procedures gradually.
Bryan will start with procedures on healthy people who will require no more than a 24-hour stay in the hospital, said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center.
It will do that for a couple of weeks and monitor how it goes, including how much personal protective equipment and blood are needed.
If everything goes smoothly, Woodrich said, the hospital will progress to doing procedures that require no more than a 48-hour stay and then monitor the situation for a similar period of time.
He said the ultimate goal is to make sure Bryan can keep proper levels of equipment in stock before resuming its previous volume of elective surgeries.
Having appropriate levels of protective equipment is one of the criteria Gov. Pete Ricketts set as requirements hospitals must follow to be able to resume elective surgeries. The others are having at least 30% of regular beds, intensive-care beds and ventilators available.
Bryan, CHI Health and other surgery centers in town voluntarily suspended elective procedures more than a month ago to help preserve masks, gloves, gowns and other protective equipment. Both hospital systems said they have seen revenue drops of more than 30% since then.
Photos: Lincoln under the pandemic
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.