Bryan, CHI Health plan to resume elective surgeries May 4

Both of Lincoln's major hospital systems are planning to resume elective surgeries on May 4.

CHI Health announced Tuesday that it will resume the surgeries at both CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Nebraska Heart.

“While they may not be considered urgent, we know many patients in our community have been putting off procedures that are important for their overall health and well being,” Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart, said in a news release. “We want those patients to know our surgeons and hospital staff stand ready to care for them in a safe environment.”

CHI Health said any patient having an elective surgery must test negative for COVID-19. The test has to be done at least three days before the scheduled surgery and results must be received by noon the day before the surgery; otherwise, the procedure will be canceled.

Bryan Health also said it plans to start doing elective surgeries on May 4, but it will ease into the procedures gradually.

Bryan will start with procedures on healthy people who will require no more than a 24-hour stay in the hospital, said John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center.