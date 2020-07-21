Bryan, CHI Health experience COVID-19 testing supply chain issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area health-care systems said they are starting to see hiccups in the supply chain for COVID-19 testing supplies.

CHI Health said it has suspended pre-op COVID-19 testing because of a lack of testing supplies.

The health system said Tuesday that Abbott Labs, the manufacturer that supplies the reagents essential for testing, cannot meet the current demand and has informed it the supply moving forward will be limited for the next four to five weeks.

Because of that, CHI Health said it has suspended its pre-procedural COVID-19 testing requirement to preserve its limited testing supplies.

CHI Health said it was one of very few health care systems in the area requiring a COVID-19 test before surgery. Fewer than 1% of its pre-surgical patients tested positive for the disease.

Bryan Health also on Tuesday said it was aware of a supply chain issue for pre-op tests.

"There are some different systems in this region of the country that are no longer accepting orders for pre-op testing at all," said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for Bryan Health.