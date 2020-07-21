You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bryan, CHI Health experience COVID-19 testing supply chain issues
View Comments
editor's pick

Bryan, CHI Health experience COVID-19 testing supply chain issues

{{featured_button_text}}
Test Nebraska

A lab technician adds a reactive agent to a COVID-19 test on in May at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. CHI Health said Tuesday it is suspending pre-op COVID-19 testing because its supplier said testing supplies will be limited for at least the next month.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Area health-care systems said they are starting to see hiccups in the supply chain for COVID-19 testing supplies.

CHI Health said it has suspended pre-op COVID-19 testing because of a lack of testing supplies.

The health system said Tuesday that Abbott Labs, the manufacturer that supplies the reagents essential for testing, cannot meet the current demand and has informed it the supply moving forward will be limited for the next four to five weeks.

'We can always improve' — COVID testing times in Lincoln vary, but officials say speed is key

Because of that, CHI Health said it has suspended its pre-procedural COVID-19 testing requirement to preserve its limited testing supplies.

CHI Health said it was one of very few health care systems in the area requiring a COVID-19 test before surgery. Fewer than 1% of its pre-surgical patients tested positive for the disease.

Bryan Health also on Tuesday said it was aware of a supply chain issue for pre-op tests.

"There are some different systems in this region of the country that are no longer accepting orders for pre-op testing at all," said Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement for Bryan Health.

Bryan, CHI Health plan to resume elective surgeries May 4

Ravenscroft said Bryan, which does not require pre-op COVID-19 testing of its surgical patients, has enough of its various tests and is still receiving inventory.

But he said it's unclear what the effect will be going forward if the supply chain remains restricted.

"It's going to limit the ability, as current supplies stand, of doing something large scale (or) sweeping for a school system or college," Ravenscroft said, noting that Bryan has already turned down some area small colleges that wanted to do mass testing of their athletes.

Dying alone: 'It’s so hard not to be there, to hold their hand, to hug them'

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News