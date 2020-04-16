Bryan can now process COVID-19 tests in its own lab

Bryan Health said Thursday that it now has the ability to process COVID-19 tests in house.
John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the hospital system did its first in-house lab tests on Wednesday and processed five samples.
Woodrich said that the hospital system has about 200 test processing kits on hand and additional ones on order. Because of its current limited supply, he said Bryan will "start out very slow" and process tests only from seriously ill people who are inpatients in its hospital locations.
He said the testing apparatus Bryan has can do a batch of tests in about 2½ hours.
Once Bryan gets additional test processing kits, it will likely do more test processing in house.
Bryan will continue to send tests done at its urgent care and drive-thru testing locations to commercial labs, which are processing the tests in about 48 hours.
Bryan has done more than 1,750 COVID-19 tests, the vast majority of which have been through its drive-through location at Bryan LifePointe near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road. As of Thursday, it still had 74 tests pending results.
Bryan as of Thursday had seven patients in the hospital with positive COVID-19 diagnoses, one more than Wednesday. Three of those patients are on ventilators.
Lincoln under coronavirus threat
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Huntington
Beechner Field
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.