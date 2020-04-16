Bryan can now process COVID-19 tests in its own lab

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health said Thursday that it now has the ability to process COVID-19 tests in house.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the hospital system did its first in-house lab tests on Wednesday and processed five samples.

Woodrich said that the hospital system has about 200 test processing kits on hand and additional ones on order. Because of its current limited supply, he said Bryan will "start out very slow" and process tests only from seriously ill people who are inpatients in its hospital locations.

He said the testing apparatus Bryan has can do a batch of tests in about 2½ hours.

Once Bryan gets additional test processing kits, it will likely do more test processing in house.

Bryan will continue to send tests done at its urgent care and drive-thru testing locations to commercial labs, which are processing the tests in about 48 hours.

Bryan has done more than 1,750 COVID-19 tests, the vast majority of which have been through its drive-through location at Bryan LifePointe near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road. As of Thursday, it still had 74 tests pending results.