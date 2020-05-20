Bryan begins treating coronavirus patients with remdesivir as part of trial

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bryan Health has begun treating five COVID-19 patients with remdesivir, an antiviral drug being tested for its potential to fight coronavirus symptoms, hospital officials said Wednesday.

The hospital system received its allocation of 30 vials of the the antiviral medication May 15, said Kevin Sponsel, pharmacist specialist at Bryan Medical Center.

Each patient receives a five-day course of the medication via IV with two doses administered on the first day, Sponsel said.

"It's still a little too early to tell," Sponsel said of the results, noting that most patients haven't completed their treatment regimen.

Bryan will receive another allocation, but just how much it will receive remains unclear, though Sponsel said he hopes it will be more than five courses.

Last week, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the state had received 400 vials of the drug, which is manufactured by Gilead Sciences and received emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration but not the agency's full approval in part because of its promising early results.

In Omaha, two patients involved in remdesivir clinical trials by Nebraska Medicine and University of Nebraska Medical Center praised the trials in a news release from UNMC.