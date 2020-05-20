You are the owner of this article.
Bryan begins treating coronavirus patients with remdesivir as part of trial
Bryan begins treating coronavirus patients with remdesivir as part of trial

FILE - In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. 

 Shelly Kulhanek

Bryan Health has begun treating five COVID-19 patients with remdesivir, an antiviral drug being tested for its potential to fight coronavirus symptoms, hospital officials said Wednesday. 

The hospital system received its allocation of 30 vials of the the antiviral medication May 15, said Kevin Sponsel, pharmacist specialist at Bryan Medical Center. 

Each patient receives a five-day course of the medication via IV with two doses administered on the first day, Sponsel said. 

"It's still a little too early to tell," Sponsel said of the results, noting that most patients haven't completed their treatment regimen. 

Bryan will receive another allocation, but just how much it will receive remains unclear, though Sponsel said he hopes it will be more than five courses. 

Last week, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the state had received 400 vials of the drug, which is manufactured by Gilead Sciences and received emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration but not the agency's full approval in part because of its promising early results.

In Omaha, two patients involved in remdesivir clinical trials by Nebraska Medicine and University of Nebraska Medical Center praised the trials in a news release from UNMC. 

Dr. James Faylor and Daniel Lemos, an auto repair shop manager, each became severely ill after contracting coronavirus and were hospitalized for several weeks, much of the time kept under sedation so doctors could keep them alive as their bodies fought the virus, the news release said.

Each of their families agreed to have the men participate in the clinical trial of remdesivir even though they weren't guaranteed to receive the drug. 

Faylor was in fact treated with the drug after falling ill in March, while Lemos received a placebo after he became critically sick in April and was moved by medical helicopter from Grand Island for treatment in Omaha. 

Both recovered and expressed gratitude for their treatment.

“Clinical trials are a way to help everybody, and even though I didn’t get the medication, I would still participate if given the opportunity,” Lemos said in the release.

Faylor, who was likely infected while visiting New York City to watch Creighton play in the Big East Tournament, agreed. 

“I’m sure remdesivir helped me and if the shoe was on the other foot I would do the same for my family member,” he said.

Doctors at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, partners in the National Institutes of Health study, first gave remdesivir to a patient who had been evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan for treatment in Omaha.

