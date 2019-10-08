Brickway Brewery and Distillery took home the gold medal this week at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.
The Omaha-based brewery was recognized in the chili beer-style category for its Jalapeño Pineapple Pilsner, a golden pilsner made with freshly cut jalapeño peppers and Hawaiian pineapple puree.
Judges deemed the beer "exceptionally drinkable with the perfect amount of jalapeño heat and aromas that pair with the sweetly fresh taste of pure pineapple."
“It truly is an honor to be recognized (and) ... for being only the fourth beer in the history of the state of Nebraska to be chosen as a gold medal-winning beer," said Zac Triemert, Brickway's president. "With the competition we all face throughout the craft beer industry, bringing home a gold medal to the state of Nebraska and all of the local brewers and home brewers is really special.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Great American Beer Festival is the world's largest commercial beer competition. Presented by the brewers association, the festival recognizes the most outstanding U.S.-produced beers.
Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded in 107 beer categories covering 174 different beer styles (including all subcategories), establishing the best examples of each style in the country.
Brickway Brewery and Distillery is a 5,000-barrel microbrewery and distillery located in Omaha's Old Market. Its products are available throughout Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas and Missouri.