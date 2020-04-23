You are the owner of this article.
Brester, Olsson, Merrill Lynch named top places to work in Lincoln
Brester, Olsson, Merrill Lynch named top places to work in Lincoln

Lincoln's skyline

Lincoln's skyline

 Journal Star file photo

Brester Construction, Olsson and Merrill Lynch took top honors in the 2020 Best Places in Lincoln to Work awards.

Nearly 70 companies were nominated for the awards, which are sponsored in Lincoln by Woods & Aitken LLP, the Lincoln Journal Star and the Lincoln Human Resources Management Association. Nominees were whittled down to five finalists in three categories based on business size.

Brester won first place in the medium companies category, for firms with 51-125 employees, for the second year in a row. The company also won the Community Impact Award, which honors companies that go above and beyond when it comes to volunteer work and charitable donations. Other finalists in the medium companies category were NMPP Energy, Hausmann Construction, JEO Consulting Group and Zillow Group.

Olsson was named the top company in the large companies category, for those with 126 or more employees. Other finalists in the category were Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

The small company award, for companies with 10-50 employees, went to Merrill Lynch. The other finalists were Moxie Mitsubishi, Custom Blinds and Design, KidGlov and Schemmer Associates.

Edward Jones received the Sustained Excellence Award, which is given to organizations that have won first place in the contest for five years. The company was named a Best Place to Work from 2014-2018.

The Best Places to Work awards come from research and employee surveys by Quantum Workplace of Omaha.

The Best Places to Work in Lincoln Awards celebration, originally scheduled for Thursday, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

