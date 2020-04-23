Brester, Olsson, Merrill Lynch named top places to work in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brester Construction, Olsson and Merrill Lynch took top honors in the 2020 Best Places in Lincoln to Work awards.

Nearly 70 companies were nominated for the awards, which are sponsored in Lincoln by Woods & Aitken LLP, the Lincoln Journal Star and the Lincoln Human Resources Management Association. Nominees were whittled down to five finalists in three categories based on business size.

Brester won first place in the medium companies category, for firms with 51-125 employees, for the second year in a row. The company also won the Community Impact Award, which honors companies that go above and beyond when it comes to volunteer work and charitable donations. Other finalists in the medium companies category were NMPP Energy, Hausmann Construction, JEO Consulting Group and Zillow Group.

Olsson was named the top company in the large companies category, for those with 126 or more employees. Other finalists in the category were Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.

The small company award, for companies with 10-50 employees, went to Merrill Lynch. The other finalists were Moxie Mitsubishi, Custom Blinds and Design, KidGlov and Schemmer Associates.