Brester, Olsson, Merrill Lynch named top places to work in Lincoln

Brester Construction, Olsson and Merrill Lynch took top honors in the 2020 Best Places in Lincoln to Work awards.
Nearly 70 companies were nominated for the awards, which are sponsored in Lincoln by Woods & Aitken LLP, the Lincoln Journal Star and the Lincoln Human Resources Management Association. Nominees were whittled down to five finalists in three categories based on business size.
Brester won first place in the medium companies category, for firms with 51-125 employees, for the second year in a row. The company also won the Community Impact Award, which honors companies that go above and beyond when it comes to volunteer work and charitable donations. Other finalists in the medium companies category were NMPP Energy, Hausmann Construction, JEO Consulting Group and Zillow Group.
Olsson was named the top company in the large companies category, for those with 126 or more employees. Other finalists in the category were Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital.
The small company award, for companies with 10-50 employees, went to Merrill Lynch. The other finalists were Moxie Mitsubishi, Custom Blinds and Design, KidGlov and Schemmer Associates.
Edward Jones received the Sustained Excellence Award, which is given to organizations that have won first place in the contest for five years. The company was named a Best Place to Work from 2014-2018.
The Best Places to Work awards come from research and employee surveys by Quantum Workplace of Omaha.
The Best Places to Work in Lincoln Awards celebration, originally scheduled for Thursday, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Your favorite businesses in 2020
Auto Repair, Oil Change: Baxter Auto Group
Body Shop: Tracy's Collision Center
Buy a New Car, Buy a Used Car: Baxter Auto Group
Car Wash: Jetsplash
Tire Dealer: Graham Tire
Beer Selection: HopCat
Brewery: Zipline Brewing Co.
Cup of Coffee: The Mill Coffee & Tea
Local Winery: James Arthur Vineyards
Place to Get a Specialty Drink: StarLite Lounge
Wine Selection: The Oven
Dance/Cheer Program: True Dance Academy
Day care, Preschool: Bubbles & Blocks Child Development Center
Family-friendly Restaurant: Lazlo's Brewery & Grill
Place to Take the Kids: Lincoln Children's Zoo
Youth Sports Program: YMCA
Youth Activity Program (Non-Sports): Lincoln Children's Museum
Asian Restaurant: Chopsticks Chinese Cuisine
Bakery: The Warm Cookie
Bar Food: Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar Lincoln East
BBQ: Phat Jack's BBQ
Breakfast: Engine House Cafe
Burger Joint: Honest Abe's
Food Truck/Pop-up Kitchen: Tastee Trailer
Ice Cream/Yogurt: Ivanna Cone
Italian Restaurant: MōMō Pizzeria & Ristorante
Locally Owned Restaurant: Venue Restaurant & Lounge
Mexican Restaurant: La Paz Mexican Restaurant
Pizza: Isles Pub & Pizza
Place to Get a Steak: Misty's Restaurant & Lounge
Deli: Hy-Vee
Sunday Brunch: The Green Gateau
Sushi: Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Wings: The Watering Hole
Meat Selection: Hy-Vee
Audiology/Hearing Centers: Complete Hearing
Behavioral Health: Alivation Health
Chiropractice Office: NuSpine Chiropractic South
Produce: Hy-Vee
Dental Office: Nebraska Family Dentistry
Dermatology Clinic, Aesthetics: Sutton Dermatology + Aesthetics
Holistic Health: CBD American Shaman
Home Health Care: Tabitha Health Care Services
Medical Clinic: Advanced Medical Imaging
Orthodontist: Schoettger Orthodontics
Orthopedic Office: Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, PC
Pediatric Dentist: Lincoln Pediatric Dentistry
Pediatric Group: Lincoln Pediatric Group
Pharmacy: Walgreens
Physical Therapy: Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy
Place to Feel the Burn: Good Life Fitness
Senior Care, Senior Living Community: Legacy Retirement Communities
Vision Clinic: EyeCare Specialties
Art Gallery: Sheldon Museum of Art
Best Place to Go on a Date, Place to Have a Party: Tomahawks Axe Throwing
Best Work Environment, Bank, Customer Service, Financial Planner: Union Bank & Trust
Charity/Nonprofit: People's City Mission
Golf Course: Wilderness Ridge
Hotel: Embassy Suites by Hilton Lincoln
Live Music Venue: Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
Museum: University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall
Boarding/Day care, Groomer: KENL INN INC.
Pet Store: PetSmart
Vet: Vondra Veterinary Clinic
Hair Salon, Massage: Tranquility Salon & Spa
Manicure/Pedicure: Tips and Toes Nail Spa
Tattoo/Piercing: Iron Brush Tattoo
Apartment Community: Chateau Development, LLC
Credit Union: Liberty First Credit Union
Electrician: ABC Electric Co.
Heating & Air, Plumbing: John Henry's Pluming, Heating and Air Conditioning
Home Exterior, Roofer: Casey Nelson Exteriors
Interior Design: Coffey & Co. House of Interiors
Landscaping: JB's Landscaping & Lawn Care
New Home Builder: Ironwood Builders
Real Estate Agent: Kasandra Myers-Nebraska Realty
Real Estate Company: Re/Max Concepts
Remodeling/General Contracting: Prime Built Construction
Tree Service: Blue Ox Tree Service
Boutique: Ash&Ash Co.
Electronics/Appliance Store: Schaefer's
Furniture Store: Cooper & Co. Home + Gift
Hardware Store: Q.P. Ace Hardware
Husker Game Day Apparel: Husker Headquarters
Jewelry Store: Sartor Hamann Jewelers
Men's Clothing: Emsud's Clothiers
Screen Printing: ARTFX Screen Printing & Embroidery
Shoe Store: Lincoln Running Co.
Women's Clothing: Kohl's Lincoln South
Bridal Shop: Blush Bridal Boutique
Caterer: ChefauChef Catering home of Wham Bam Meal in a Pan
Florist: Hy-Vee
Photographer: Michael Reinmiller Photography
Reception Facility: Creekside Event Barn
