Brass band brings beers and brats

Matthew Erb blew into the tuba he held in one hand, sometimes stopping to take a sip of the beer in his other hand, before lowering to the ground to accept donations — to be placed inside the bell of his brass instrument that also serves as “the biggest tip jar.”

He was one of seven men delivering a care package of beer, bratwursts and live polka music to five lucky households Friday as part of an Oktoberfest promotion for Zipline Brewery's seasonal Festbier beer and sausage collaboration with O'tillie Pork & Pantry in Omaha.

"This is one of the best things I've ever done," Erb said after he finished playing songs about beer and Husker football on the front lawn of a house on Newton Street. "We're just living our best lives."

Since March, everyone from individual musicians to entire companies have had to pivot to unconventional ideas as events and outings people once might have taken for granted are no longer allowed.

The Lincoln-based brewery already promotes beer-themed holidays, so there was a light-bulb moment when the company started discussing Festbier-infused brats at about the time Oktoberfest 2020 in Germany was canceled, said Craig Reier, Zipline's director of marketing.