Brass band brings beers and brats

Matthew Erb blew into the tuba he held in one hand, sometimes stopping to take a sip of the beer in his other hand, before lowering to the ground to accept donations — to be placed inside the bell of his brass instrument that also serves as “the biggest tip jar.”
He was one of seven men delivering a care package of beer, bratwursts and live polka music to five lucky households Friday as part of an Oktoberfest promotion for Zipline Brewery's seasonal Festbier beer and sausage collaboration with O'tillie Pork & Pantry in Omaha.
"This is one of the best things I've ever done," Erb said after he finished playing songs about beer and Husker football on the front lawn of a house on Newton Street. "We're just living our best lives."
Since March, everyone from individual musicians to entire companies have had to pivot to unconventional ideas as events and outings people once might have taken for granted are no longer allowed.
The Lincoln-based brewery already promotes beer-themed holidays, so there was a light-bulb moment when the company started discussing Festbier-infused brats at about the time Oktoberfest 2020 in Germany was canceled, said Craig Reier, Zipline's director of marketing.
For $35, customers could order four six-packs of beer and four brats to be delivered to their home. And the first five orders had their delivery made by a polka band.
"It's easy to get bogged down by quarantine," Reier said. "I realized we could deliver a brass band. You can pretend you're in Munich."
It was a weird coincidence that Reier's friend and neighbor, Nick Tarlowski, was one of the people to win the polka band lottery, so he was able to bring his family over to Tarlowski's house to drink Zipline beer and watch the third performance on Friday night's lineup.
The neighbors bonded over their love of music, with many of their friends involved in the entertainment industry in some manner, so the concert was an ideal Friday night in a world almost completely devoid of live performances.
"We haven't had live music, so punk, country, polka, whatever, it's live music," Tarlowski said. "I freaked out when I knew I would have a polka band on my front lawn."
The idea of traveling live music, which has been seen previously in Lincoln in cases such as the Lied Center's Music on the Move, might be a way for local musicians to get back into the live show scene, he said. It would put a little money in their pocket while making music lovers happy.
"This is just fun," Tarlowski said. "I'd like to see more of this happen."
