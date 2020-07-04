Book tells stories of Lincoln's business leaders

About three years ago, Wilkinson pitched the idea of Goins writing a book about successful Lincoln business owners.

"He said, 'You're uniquely qualified because you're not from here,'" Goins said.

Wilkinson said that within a year of arriving in Lincoln, Goins recognized that Lincoln's entrepreneurs and business leaders were different than anywhere else he's lived.

"They share an abundance mentality that we are all in this together, have an unparalleled work ethic and go above and beyond to support the community," Wilkinson said. "Every time he met another one of the builders and founders, he'd say to me 'Jay, there must be something in the water here.' So I suggested he stop talking about it and write a book."

Goins did just that, spending nearly three years interviewing some of the top business founders and owners in Lincoln.

The result is "Something in the Water: Stories of Lincoln's Iconic Founders and Builders." Goins launched the book this week.

He focused on 20 companies and their leaders, ranging from large companies such as Nelnet, Ameritas and Duncan Aviation, to smaller firms such as Archrival.