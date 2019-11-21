Boiler Brewing's second Lincoln location was scheduled to open on Thursday.
The brewery, which is located in the Grand Manse at 10th and P streets, is opening a tap room in Village Gardens at 56th Street and Pine Lake Road this week.
The tap room will be open from 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday.
×
We can't do it without you. Become a member and help support journalism at a special rate.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Boiler becomes the second brewery in the past month to open a satellite tap room. White Elm Brewing opened a tap room at Eighth and R streets in the Haymarket three weeks ago.
Boiler also becomes the third brewery to have a presence at Village Gardens. Zipline Brewing has a tap room there, and 5168 Brewing, which is part of Local Beer Patio Kitchen, has its brewing operation there.
White Elm Brewing Co.
The taproom of White Elm Brewing Co. at 720 Van Dorn St. Its website says White Elm was "
built around a shared passion for handcrafted ales and a willingness to defy logic and pursue our love."
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star file photo
Code Brewing
Matt Gohring (left) and Adam Holmberg check Code Beer's boil kettle and mash tun. The brewery is located at 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
PHOTO BY LARRY L. KUBERT
Backswing Brewing Co.
Backswing Brewing Co., 500 W. South St., opened April 6. The brewery is "t
he brainchild of three friends whose mediocre golf games gave way to great craft beer," the company's Facebook page boasts.
Backswing Facebook page
Boiler Brewing Co.
The details in the taproom's design, including exposed brick, open ceilings, custom tap handles and industrial lighting, lend to the speakeasy atmosphere designer Jessica Lindersmith and Boiler Brewing Company aim for in the basement of the Grand Manse. Boiler Brewing Co. is at 129 N. 10th St.
Journal Star file photo
Zipline brews
Some of the craft brews offered by Zipline, 2100 Magnum Circle.
Courtesy photo
Empyrean Brewing Co.
Brewing tanks hold a batch of wort ready to ferment into beer at Empyrean Brewing Co. in the Haymarket, 729 Q St., in April 2015.
Journal Star file photo
Cosmic Eye Brewing
Sam Riggins opened Cosmic Eye Brewing at the old Laser Quest location near 70th and O streets.
Journal Star file photo
5168
5168 Head Brewer and Brewery Manager Brian Hoesing presents a flight of 5168 beers:(left to right) Hiro 88, Apricot Lager, New Beginnings IPA and Hawaiian Porter. The brewery is located at 5730 Hidcote Drive (56th and Pine Lake).
PHOTO BY LARRY L. KUBERT
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!