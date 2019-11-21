{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Native beer

Boile Brewing Company opened a second tap room at Village Gardens at 56th Street and Pine Lake Road on Thursday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Boiler Brewing's second Lincoln location was scheduled to open on Thursday.

The brewery, which is located in the Grand Manse at 10th and P streets, is opening a tap room in Village Gardens at 56th Street and Pine Lake Road this week.

The tap room will be open from 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday.

Boiler becomes the second brewery in the past month to open a satellite tap room. White Elm Brewing opened a tap room at Eighth and R streets in the Haymarket three weeks ago.

Boiler also becomes the third brewery to have a presence at Village Gardens. Zipline Brewing has a tap room there, and 5168 Brewing, which is part of Local Beer Patio Kitchen, has its brewing operation there.

