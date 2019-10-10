Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska announced Thursday that it is expanding Medicare Advantage coverage to 11 additional counties in Nebraska.
“This expansion allows us to reach even more Nebraskans with a full portfolio of health insurance options for individuals who are Medicare-eligible,” Tom Gilsdorf, director of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, said in a news release.
The new counties are Buffalo, Hall, Adams, Hamilton, Merrick, Madison, Platte, Polk, York, Johnson and Nemaha. Now, Medicare-eligible residents in 26 Nebraska counties can select affordable plans with prescription drug coverage plus a new over-the-counter benefit in 2020.
Plans include dental, hearing, vision and other benefits, including a gym membership, that go beyond original Medicare. Travel benefits are available, too. Also new for 2020, a preferred-provider organization plan that will have in and out-of-network copays.
Fall Medicare open enrollment starts Tuesday and runs through Dec. 7.