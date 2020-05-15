Block 65 redevelopment in downtown Lincoln could cost as much as $100 million

The city on Friday announced it has chosen the Argent Group of Chicago to redevelop the city-owned property on the northeast corner of Block 65, the downtown block bounded by 13th, 14th, M and N streets.
Argent is proposing to build a 15-story, mixed-use building with first-floor residential amenities and parking, two additional floors of parking, and 12 stories housing 200 residential rental units. Of the building’s total 300,000 square feet, 180,000 will be residential.
According to a redevelopment plan filed this week with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, other projects that were proposed for the block may also occur.
According to the plan, the redevelopment would occur in three phases. The first would be construction of Argent's building on the southwest corner of 14th and N streets.
The second phase would involve redevelopment and renovation of the 16-story Sharp Building at 13th and M streets. The building would remain as an office building, although the redevelopment plan says some upper floors could be converted to apartments.
The third phase would be a city-owned parking garage with more than 700 stalls and commercial space on the first floor. The plan said the city would likely issue a separate request for proposals for private developers to potentially develop uses above the garage.
Argent submitted its proposal to the city in February. After receiving it, the city solicited further proposals and got interest from two other developers.
The Sup family of Lincoln, which said it intends to take ownership of the Sharp Building later this year, told the city that it plans to renovate the 93-year-old building and may look to convert some of the upper floors into residences, according to its pitch sent to the city.
Tom Beckius of Steppe Development expressed interest in partnering with the city to bring retail space to the first floor of the new garage.
If the full redevelopment of the property occurs and approaches the $100 million number, it would be one of the largest projects in the history of downtown.
The project is tentatively scheduled for public hearings with the Planning Commission on June 10 and the City Council on July 13.
City officials did not say how soon development at the site might occur.