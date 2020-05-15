Block 65 redevelopment in downtown Lincoln could cost as much as $100 million

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city on Friday announced it has chosen the Argent Group of Chicago to redevelop the city-owned property on the northeast corner of Block 65, the downtown block bounded by 13th, 14th, M and N streets.

Argent is proposing to build a 15-story, mixed-use building with first-floor residential amenities and parking, two additional floors of parking, and 12 stories housing 200 residential rental units. Of the building’s total 300,000 square feet, 180,000 will be residential.

According to a redevelopment plan filed this week with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, other projects that were proposed for the block may also occur.

According to the plan, the redevelopment would occur in three phases. The first would be construction of Argent's building on the southwest corner of 14th and N streets.

The second phase would involve redevelopment and renovation of the 16-story Sharp Building at 13th and M streets. The building would remain as an office building, although the redevelopment plan says some upper floors could be converted to apartments.