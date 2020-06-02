Block 65 developers want to bring condo feel to downtown Lincoln apartment building

Matthews said the Latitude building has more than 20,000 square feet of retail space and only about 4,000 is leased.

Adding more downtown retail space that sits empty is "not good for urban design and it's not good certainly for the project."

Matthews said Argent would prefer to put as many amenities as possible on the first floor, which would lead to "active" space, which is the city's main goal in seeking retail.

The apartment building would be the first phase of what could be as much as $100 million in improvements to the block bounded by 13th, 14th, M and N streets.

The second phase would involve redevelopment and renovation of the 16-story Sharp Building at 13th and N streets. The building would remain as an office building, although the redevelopment plan says some upper floors could be converted to apartments.

The third phase would be a city-owned parking garage with more than 700 stalls and commercial space on the first floor. The city also would likely issue a separate request for proposals for private developers to potentially develop uses above the garage.