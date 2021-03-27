Bleak future for empty Lincoln big-box retail spaces

Something similar has been proposed at a small neighborhood shopping center at 27th Street and Nebraska 2 that contains the only former Shopko store that was not filled with a new tenant or redeveloped.

The small Lincoln center is owned by RED Development, the same company that owns SouthPointe Pavilions. In 2019, RED showed some neighborhood residents a redevelopment plan that included a hotel, apartments, a small grocery store, some restaurants and other retail and office space.

That plan was never made public, and RED has not yet submitted any redevelopment plans to the city, though it has put construction fencing around the site and has signs up that say a redevelopment is "coming soon."

A spokeswoman for the company said there are no updates to share at this point.

Another factor that the large vacant spaces have to contend with is new construction.

Though the dollar amount of new retail construction in Lincoln hit its lowest level last year since at least 2012, there are plans for some new retail sites around the city, including a new shopping center at 27th and Folkways Boulevard that could have up to 500,000 square feet of space when fully built out.