Black Hills to seek rate increase

Lincoln's natural gas provider will seek permission to raise its rates.
Black Hills Energy said Monday it has submitted a rate review request to the Nebraska Public Service Commission.
Black Hills said the rate increase would vary based on customer and usage, but the average residential customer would see an increase of $4.46 a month, or about $53.50 a year.
The company said in a news release that it has not sought a rate increase in a decade but has invested more than $450 million in infrastructure improvements during the same period. In addition, Black Hills has refunded small amounts to customers over the past couple of years to account for federal tax breaks it got under the Trump administration.
Though it has not sought a regular rate increase since 2010, it did get approval in 2013 and 2015 for small increases to pay for pipeline replacement costs.
“We are proud of our strategic and operational efficiency to have delivered over a decade of strong service in Nebraska without the need to file a rate review,” Kevin Jarosz, vice president of natural gas operations for Black Hills Energy, said in a news release.
“The proposed change in our service rates will enable us to continue to meet the needs of our system, and continue our commitment to reliability and safety that our customers have come to expect, while ensuring that natural gas remains affordable to Nebraskans."
Black Hills said it has been planning for a rate increase for three years but delayed its filing for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rate increase, if approved, would likely not take effect until early next year, possibly as late as March 1, Black Hills said.
Black Hills serves more than 300,000 customers in Nebraska in more than 300 cities and towns.
