Black Hills to resume normal collection policies this week

Black Hills Energy said Monday that it will reinstitute collection procedures on bills that are past due.
The South Dakota company, which provides gas service to Lincoln and much of Nebraska outside of Omaha, said it will resume its normal collection practices starting Saturday.
Like some other companies, including Lincoln Electric System, Black Hills temporarily suspended non-payment disconnections and late-payment fees on March 16 to help its customers deal with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. LES resumed normal collections in June.
Black Hills said in a news release that it has a number of financial support programs available for customers who still struggle to pay their bills, including its Black Hills Cares program, budget billing and payment programs.
To learn more visit blackhillsenergy.com/covid-NE, or call 888-890-5554 to discuss options that may be available.
Lincoln Insider: Pipes seen along O Street east of 84th are part of multi-million dollar Black Hills project
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.