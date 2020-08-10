Black Hills to resume normal collection policies this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Black Hills Energy said Monday that it will reinstitute collection procedures on bills that are past due.

The South Dakota company, which provides gas service to Lincoln and much of Nebraska outside of Omaha, said it will resume its normal collection practices starting Saturday.

Like some other companies, including Lincoln Electric System, Black Hills temporarily suspended non-payment disconnections and late-payment fees on March 16 to help its customers deal with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. LES resumed normal collections in June.

Black Hills said in a news release that it has a number of financial support programs available for customers who still struggle to pay their bills, including its Black Hills Cares program, budget billing and payment programs.

To learn more visit blackhillsenergy.com/covid-NE, or call 888-890-5554 to discuss options that may be available.

